The Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men of 2020 is officially unveiled, it’s no surprise that Vijay Deverakonda has been voted as the winner, for the third consecutive year. The list boasts of men under 30 across various fields and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll along with inputs from our internal jury.
Meet 30 Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2020:
- Vijay Devarakonda
- Ram Pothineni
- Jr NTR
- Ram Charan
- Naga Shaurya
- Naga Chaitanya
- Mustafa Dawood
- Salman Zaidi
- Sundeep Kishan
- Navdeep
- Ran Daggubati
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda
- Mohammed Siraj
- Akhil Sarthak
- Sudheer Babu
- Allu Arjun
- Varun Tej
- Baseer Ali
- Karthikeya
- Akhil Akkineni
- Anand Deverakonda
- Adivi Sesh
- Shravan Reddy
- Vishwak Sen
- Nithiin
- Nani
- Aadi Pinisetty
- Kidambai Srikanth
- Pranav Chaganty
- Tharun Bhascker.