Meet 30 Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2020

Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men of 2020 is officially unveiled and Vijay Deverakonda Tops the List for the third time consecutively.

By Theprimetalks

-

hyderabad times most desirable man of 2020

The Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men of 2020 is officially unveiled, it’s no surprise that Vijay Deverakonda has been voted as the winner, for the third consecutive year. The list boasts of men under 30 across various fields and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll along with inputs from our internal jury.

Meet 30 Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2020:

  1. Vijay Devarakonda
  2. Ram Pothineni
  3. Jr NTR
  4. Ram Charan
  5. Naga Shaurya
  6.  Naga Chaitanya
  7. Mustafa Dawood
  8.  Salman Zaidi
  9.  Sundeep Kishan
  10.  Navdeep
  11. Ran Daggubati
  12. Siddhu Jonnalagadda
  13. Mohammed Siraj
  14. Akhil Sarthak
  15. Sudheer Babu
  16. Allu Arjun
  17. Varun Tej
  18. Baseer Ali
  19. Karthikeya
  20. Akhil Akkineni
  21. Anand Deverakonda
  22. Adivi Sesh
  23. Shravan Reddy
  24. Vishwak Sen
  25. Nithiin
  26. Nani
  27. Aadi Pinisetty
  28. Kidambai Srikanth
  29. Pranav Chaganty
  30. Tharun Bhascker.

