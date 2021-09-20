Advertisement

Mega Power Star Ram Charan as Disney Plus Hotstar Brand Ambassador and Released a new ad featuring the actor promoting the OTT platform, Stylish-looking Ram Charan plays a showman in the new ad of Disney Plus Hotstar which has gone viral in no time.

“This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association,” said a source aware of the financial details of the deal.

Ram Charan as Disney Plus Hotstar Brand Ambassador:

Disney Plus Hotstar also recently enlisted the services of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to aid the promotions of its upcoming movies and shows. The OTT giant of India Disney Hotstar has confirmed Ram Charan as the Brand Ambassador for their platform with a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crores. This is one of the biggest deals in recent times between a brand and a celebrity for the endorsement of products.