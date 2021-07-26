RRR Music Rights Bagged by T-Series and Lahari Music

T-series and Lahari Music have acquired the music rights of RRR Movie for all languages.

Get ready to witness India’s Most Awaited Multistarer ever! RRR Music Rights has Bagged Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music for Hindi and south Indian Languages. An MM Keeravaani’s musical, currently being shot in Hyderabad, stars a powerful ensemble with names like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan Tej, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya, and others.

T-Series is undoubtedly the biggest name in the global music circuit today, along with South India’s biggest music label Lahari Music together acquired the RRR Music Rights in all languages —Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

RRR Music Rights Acquired by T-Series and Lahari Music

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, shares: “It is one of the biggest films we are partnering on. As a viewer, I have always admired SS Rajamouli’s body of work and revered MM Keeravani’s music. I’m thrilled to be associated with RRR because it’s the biggest film that will release this year. The RRR music is outstanding and I’m sure the audience will love it too.”

Manohar Naidu, head honcho of Lahari Music shares “I have personally admired all of MM Keeravani’s music from the last three decades and have also admired SS Rajamouli’s great body of work. This is by far the biggest film of the year. As a music lover, the RRR music is amazing—I am sure the audience will just love it”