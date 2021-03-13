The makers of RRR Movie have announced that the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita would be unveiled on March 15 on the occasion of the actress’s Alia Bhatt birthday. Alia Bhatt will celebrate her 28th birthday on 15th March. “Meet our #Sita in all her glory. Sparkles First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM,” the makers tweeted. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita, the wife of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the freedom warrior. Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

In an interview, Alia Bhatt said, “RRR is a whole new experience in my career. As of now, I have only acted in Hindi films but for the first time, I’m trying out other languages. I had to shoot for all the versions the film is releasing in and memorize lines in languages I’m unaware of. It’s been a great learning curve.”

Ram Charan Tej will play a police officer based on Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR plays a tribal man based on Komaram Bheem. Expectations are sky-high on the period drama as it’s SS Rajamouli’s next film after Baahubali. RRR also cast Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and more will be seen in key roles. SS Rajamouli’s period action film “Rise Roar Revolt” (“RRR”) will hit the screens on October 13, 2021, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.