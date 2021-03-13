Home Entertainment Alia Bhatt As Sita First Look Poster from RRR Movie
BollywoodEntertainmentNews

Alia Bhatt As Sita First Look Poster from RRR Movie

Meet Alia Bhatt As Sita from RRR Movie, First look Unveiled on Her Birthday.

By Theprimetalks

-

Alia bhatt as sita from rrr movie
Alia Bhatt As Sita from RRR Movie

The makers of RRR Movie have announced that the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita would be unveiled on March 15 on the occasion of the actress’s Alia Bhatt birthday. Alia Bhatt will celebrate her 28th birthday on 15th March. “Meet our #Sita in all her glory. Sparkles First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM,” the makers tweeted. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita, the wife of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the freedom warrior. Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

In an interview, Alia Bhatt said, “RRR is a whole new experience in my career. As of now, I have only acted in Hindi films but for the first time, I’m trying out other languages. I had to shoot for all the versions the film is releasing in and memorize lines in languages I’m unaware of. It’s been a great learning curve.”

Ram Charan Tej will play a police officer based on Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR plays a tribal man based on Komaram Bheem. Expectations are sky-high on the period drama as it’s SS Rajamouli’s next film after Baahubali. RRR also cast Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and more will be seen in key roles. SS Rajamouli’s period action film “Rise Roar Revolt” (“RRR”) will hit the screens on October 13, 2021, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

NTR host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Gemini TV

Theprimetalks -
Jr NTR host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? The announcement was made...
Read more
Entertainment

RRR Movie Leaked Pictures Goes Trending on Social Media

Theprimetalks -
RRR Movie Leaked Pictures: Director SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn...
Read more
Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Talk: Alia Bhatt as the Queen of Kamathipura

Theprimetalks -
On the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has been released by the makers. It stars Alia Bhatt...
Read more
Entertainment

RRR Release Date Poster Copied or Inspired From Ghost Rider?

Theprimetalks -
The makers of RRR Movie shared the intriguing poster, they unveiled the release date of the film. The RRR film is all set to...
Read more
Education

RRR Movie Release Date Fixed on 13th October 2021

Theprimetalks -
The long wait is over. Finally, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR Movie Release Date has Fixed on October 13, 2021. The RRR Movie starring...
Read more
Entertainment

RRR Movie CLIMAX Shoot has begun!

Theprimetalks -
RRR Movie CLIMAX Shoot: Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday shared on Social Media that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have joined the sets of...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.