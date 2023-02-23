Advertisement

RRR star Ram Charan appeared on Good Morning America to promote director SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ ahead of the Oscars next month. Ram Charan became the first Telugu actor to be a part of the popular show of America. Pictures of hundreds of fans, who had gathered outside the studio to catch a glimpse of Ram Charan are now viral. The handsome star Ram Charan also stopped to shake hands with his fans and click selfies. The actor looks dapper in a grey pant-suit paired with a beige t-shirt.

Ram Charan Calls SS Rajamouli ‘Steven Spielberg of India’ On Good Morning America:

During the Good Morning America TV show, Ram Charan spoke to the hosts about the RRR movie and added that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is the ‘Steven Spielberg of India’. He said, “I think it’s one of the finest writings of my director, SS Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Speilberg of India, everybody calls him that, and I hope that he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon with the next film.”

Ram Charan then praised the other artists who are shortlisted in the Best Original Song category like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Top Gun: Maverick’s songs, and added that Naatu Naatu “is a tribute to Indian cinema.” “It’s not just RRR, I think it’s Indian cinema and Indian technicians that are being honoured. And just when we thought we’ve achieved everything and we want to move to the next project, man, the West just showed us that it’s just the beginning.” He also spoke about preparing for fatherhood. It was also revealed that the RRR movie is re-releasing in the US on March 3. Watch the good morning america ram charan episode below.

Ram Charan Appeared on Good Morning America:

Ram Charan on Good Morning America, his father Chiranjeevi calls it a proud moment for Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi has taken to social media to express how proud he was of his son and expressed his happiness on social media. He wrote, “A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan, features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli’s brain, envelopes the world!”

This is a proud moment for Telugu cinema, stated his fans, since Ram Charan is the first Telugu star to appear on the talk show Good Morning America. Previously, Priyanka Chopra has appeared on the show numerous times.