Home Entertainment RRR Movie Leaked Pictures Goes Trending on Social Media
EntertainmentNewsTollywood

RRR Movie Leaked Pictures Goes Trending on Social Media

RRR Leaked Pictures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have found on the web that has only left fans excited.

By Theprimetalks

-

Rrr movie leaked pictures goes trending on social media
RRR Movie Leaked Pictures Goes Trending on Social Media

RRR Movie Leaked Pictures: Director SS Rajamouli‘s highly anticipated film RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The RRR film (after being postponed numerous times), will be releasing on 13th October 2021. RRR Movie Leaked Pictures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have found their way to the web that has only left fans excited. Two leaked Photos of the RRR Movie, The first image sees Ram Charan dressed in a red uniform with his medals while the second image sees JR NTR against fire. The two images leave a lasting impact, leaving you wanting for more.

Rrr movie leaked pictures goes trending on social media
RRR Movie Leaked Pictures

While the photos find their way to the web, fans of the two Telugu superstars have been urging social media users to stop sharing these pictures and ruining the hard work of the last three years. those low-quality pictures from the RRR Movie climax shoot on social media platforms and naturally, those pics are going viral. We can clearly see Ram Charan in old-Britain (historic) soldier kind of robes and Jr NTR fighting with the backdrop of the fire burning things.

The RRR Movie tells the story of two fictional freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju, essayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR, and their battle against British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The RRR Movie is Produced by DVV Danayya and at the press meet of the film, he revealed that the film’s budget ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore. ‘RRR’ will hold the attention of the audiences big time despite leaked pictures making their way.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Talk: Alia Bhatt as the Queen of Kamathipura

Theprimetalks -
On the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has been released by the makers. It stars Alia Bhatt...
Read more
Tollywood

Acharya Movie Release Date Locked on 13th May 2021

Theprimetalks -
Megastar Chiranjeevi announced Acharya Movie Release Date and will hit the theatres across the globe on 13th May 2021. The Telugu action-drama Acharya is...
Read more
Videos

Acharya Movie Teaser Talk – Chiranjeevi is the saviour

Theprimetalks -
The much-awaited Acharya Movie Teaser released on Konidela Production Company Youtube Channel. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Another major...
Read more
Tollywood

Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva Serious Discussion about Acharya Teaser

Theprimetalks -
A serious conversation between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva about Acharya Teaser. Chiranjeevi himself shared the funny yet serious Discussion between himself and Koratla Siva...
Read more
Entertainment

RRR Release Date Poster Copied or Inspired From Ghost Rider?

Theprimetalks -
The makers of RRR Movie shared the intriguing poster, they unveiled the release date of the film. The RRR film is all set to...
Read more
Education

RRR Movie Release Date Fixed on 13th October 2021

Theprimetalks -
The long wait is over. Finally, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR Movie Release Date has Fixed on October 13, 2021. The RRR Movie starring...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.