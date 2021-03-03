Rrr movie leaked pictures goes trending on social media

RRR Movie Leaked Pictures: Director SS Rajamouli‘s highly anticipated film RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The RRR film (after being postponed numerous times), will be releasing on 13th October 2021. RRR Movie Leaked Pictures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have found their way to the web that has only left fans excited. Two leaked Photos of the RRR Movie, The first image sees Ram Charan dressed in a red uniform with his medals while the second image sees JR NTR against fire. The two images leave a lasting impact, leaving you wanting for more.

While the photos find their way to the web, fans of the two Telugu superstars have been urging social media users to stop sharing these pictures and ruining the hard work of the last three years. those low-quality pictures from the RRR Movie climax shoot on social media platforms and naturally, those pics are going viral. We can clearly see Ram Charan in old-Britain (historic) soldier kind of robes and Jr NTR fighting with the backdrop of the fire burning things.

Leaked pics from #RRRMovie 👀 Do the pics are getting leaked or is it a strategy from team?? #KomaramBheemNTR #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN pic.twitter.com/5nvnhYGEkL — HotShot Entertainments (@HotShotEnt1) March 3, 2021

The RRR Movie tells the story of two fictional freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju, essayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR, and their battle against British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The RRR Movie is Produced by DVV Danayya and at the press meet of the film, he revealed that the film’s budget ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore. ‘RRR’ will hold the attention of the audiences big time despite leaked pictures making their way.