Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Gemini TV from 22nd August @ 8.30 PM

The wait is finally over as Jr NTR is all set to host the new season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. In a recently released promo, the makers announced that the highly anticipated game show will start airing on August 22nd August. The Sunday episode will mark the curtain raiser of the Jr NTR show. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV. In the 25-second video uploaded, Jr.NTR can be seen sharing the premiere date and timing of the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu season 5.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Gemini TV:

Let us tell you that actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi had hosted (individually) the previous seasons of the game reality show. Interestingly, Jr NTR will be returning to mini-screens after almost 5 years of Bigg Boss Telugu. For the unversed, the superstar has hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss Telugu. His oratory skill was highly appreciated by the mini-screen audiences then and his show even turned out to be the most loved season of all time.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. On a related note, Jr NTR is being paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 10 crore and as per the deal signed, NTR will be hosting a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 60 episodes of the show.