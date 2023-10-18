A child below 5 years of age gets a blue in coloured Aadhaar known as Baal Aadhaar Card. When the child becomes 5 yr old, a mandatory biometric update is required.

Advertisement

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced the Baal Aadhaar Card, also known as the “Blue Aadhaar Card,” for children under the age of 5. This card has been available since 2018, and it is primarily aimed at children below the age of 5. For such young children, it’s not mandatory to provide biometric data. Instead, the UIDAI uses the photograph of the child and links it to the UID (Aadhaar) of their parent or guardian for identification purposes.

Currently, a significant amount of information is linked to Aadhaar in India, from government welfare programs to bank account openings and land registrations. Aadhaar verification is mandatory for completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for opening a bank account, and it is linked to various personal details, including full name, permanent address, date of birth, and a 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Advertisement

What is Baal Aadhaar Card? Know its importance

The Baal Aadhaar Card has significance in various government welfare programs, especially when it comes to enrolling young children. It eliminates the need for biometric data from children who are less than 5 years old. Instead, it uses the UID (Aadhaar) of the child’s parent or guardian and their photograph as identification. The Baal Aadhaar card is designed to simplify the process of enrolling young children in various government programs and services, and it’s distinct from the regular Aadhaar card, as it is blue in color and tailored to the specific requirements of young children.

How to Apply for Baal Aadhaar Card Online?

Sure, here is a summary of the steps to register for a Baal Aadhaar card on the official UIDAI website:

Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at uidai.gov.in. Fill in your details in the name nomination form. Select the appointment option for registration. Choose the nearest registration center and schedule an appointment there. Take the Aadhaar and birth certificate of your child, along with a reference number, to the selected registration center. After completing all formalities, you will receive a receipt with a tracking number. You can use this tracking number to check the status of your application. Once your child’s Aadhaar is generated, you can download the Aadhaar card online.

Please note that this information is provided for reference, and it’s essential to visit the official UIDAI website for the most up-to-date and accurate details on the Aadhaar registration process for children.

To check the status of your Baal Aadhaar Card, you can follow these steps:

Visit the official UIDAI portal. Click on the “My Aadhaar” option. Select “Check Aadhaar Status” from the “My Aadhaar” drop-down menu. Click on “Check Enrolment & Update Status” and provide the Enrolment ID or SRN number. Enter the unique captcha code. Click the “Submit” button.

You will then be able to check the status of your Baal Aadhaar Card using this procedure. Make sure you have the required documents like the acknowledgment number, UID number, or 28-digit SRN code for the process. For more detailed information, you can refer to the official UIDAI website or the source you provided for the specific details related to the Baal Aadhaar Card.

FAQ’s on Baal Aadhaar Card/ Blue Aadhaar card

Q: Is it mandatory to get a Baal Aadhaar Card/Blue Aadhaar card for my child?

A: While it’s not mandatory, having a Blue Aadhaar card can be highly beneficial for your child’s access to government services and identification.

Q: What are the documents required for applying for a Baal Aadhaar Card/Blue Aadhaar card?

A: You will need the child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, and at least one parent’s Aadhaar card.

Q: Can I update the information on my child’s Baal Aadhaar Card/Blue Aadhaar card in the future?

A: Yes, you can update the information as needed, just like a regular Aadhaar card.

Q: Are there any charges for applying for a Baal Aadhaar/Blue Aadhaar card?

A: As of now, the Aadhaar enrollment process is free, but additional services like updating or reissuing the card may involve nominal fees.

Q: Is there an age limit for the Baal Aadhaar/Blue Aadhaar card?

A: The Blue Aadhaar card is specifically for children below the age of five.

Q: Can I apply for a Baal Aadhaar/Blue Aadhaar card for my child if I don’t have an Aadhaar card?

A: At least one parent should have their Aadhaar card to apply for a Blue Aadhaar card for a child.

In Conclusion

The Baal Aadhaar card is a valuable resource, ensuring that even the youngest members of society have access to vital government services and benefits. The application process is simple, and the card opens doors to a brighter future for your child. Don’t miss the opportunity to provide your child with this essential form of identification.

Remember, a Baal Aadhaar card for your child is not just a piece of paper; it’s a gateway to a world of opportunities.