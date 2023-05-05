Top 10 Rare Diseases in the World you’ve Never Heard of 🩺

A rare disease is defined as a condition that affects a small number of people compared to the general population.

Rare diseases are a group of disorders that affect a small number of individuals in the population. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a rare disease is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. While individually rare, there are approximately 7,000 different rare diseases that collectively affect millions of people worldwide.

What are Rare Diseases?

Rare diseases are medical conditions that affect a small percentage of the population, typically fewer than 1 in 2,000 people. These diseases are often serious, chronic, and life-threatening, and many of them have no known cure. Because they are so uncommon, they are often difficult to diagnose and treat, and patients may face challenges in accessing appropriate care and support.

Studying rare diseases is important for several reasons. For one, it allows researchers to gain a better understanding of the underlying biological processes involved in disease development and progression. Additionally, it helps inform the development of new treatments and therapies for rare diseases, which may also have applications for more common conditions. In this article, we will take a closer look at 10 of the rarest diseases in the world, including their causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

Here are Some Top 10 Rare Diseases in the World You Never Heard About:

1. Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome

This disease causes rapid aging in children, leading to premature death at an average age of 14.

2. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)

FOP causes the growth of extra bone outside the skeleton, such as in muscles, tendons, and ligaments, eventually leading to immobility.

3. Microcephaly

Microcephaly is an infrequent medical condition that manifests as a considerable diminution in the cranial size of an infant in comparison to other individuals of the same age and gender. As a consequence, affected individuals may exhibit intellectual disability and various neurological impairments.

4. Harlequin-type Ichthyosis

This genetic disorder causes the skin to become thick, dry, and scaly, with deep cracks that can easily become infected. It is often fatal in newborns.

5. Maple Syrup Urine Disease

A metabolic disorder that prevents the body from breaking down certain amino acids, leading to a buildup of toxins that can cause seizures, coma, and even death.

6. Neurofibromatosis

This condition causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and can lead to blindness, deafness, and severe disability.

7. Kuru

A rare, incurable, and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that was prevalent among the Fore people of Papua New Guinea, who contracted it by eating infected human brains.

8. Proteus Syndrome

This condition causes abnormal growth of bone and skin, leading to overgrowth and asymmetry of the body. It can also cause tumors and other complications.

9. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

PSP is a rare and degenerative brain disease that causes problems with eye movement, balance, and coordination.

10. Harlequin Syndrome

A rare disorder that causes sweating and flushing of only one side of the face and body.

These rare diseases can cause significant physical and emotional distress to the affected individuals and their families. Increased awareness and research can help improve the diagnosis, treatment, and management of these conditions.