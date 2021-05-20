Meet Jr NTR as Intense Komaram Bheem from RRR Movie

On Jr NTR’s 38th birthday, Director SS Rajamouli unveiled RRR Movie new poster Featuring Jr NTR as Intense Komaram Bheem, which can be seen throwing the spear with an intense look on his face. Along with the poster, director SS Rajamouli wished for Jr NTR and also gave us an idea about his character Komaram Bheem, a celebrated freedom fighter.

Sharing the Jr NTR as Intense Komaram Bheem poster, SS Rajamouli wrote, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

RRR Movie is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The RRR film is produced by DVV Danayya on a huge budget of Rs 450 crore. The RRR Movie also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Jr NTR is In ISOLATION DUE TO COVID-19:

On May 10, Jr NTR took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus. NTR is currently in home isolation as per his doctor’s advice. He also requested his fans not to worry. Along with Jr NTR, his family members are also in isolation.