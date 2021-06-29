Advertisement

The Makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR dropped a new poster of the film on social media today and The RRR poster features Jr NTR riding a bike, while Ram Charan Tej can be seen sitting behind him. The RRR poster has been trending on social media since morning and it just caught the attention of the Cyberabad Traffic Police advise NTR and Ram Charan Wear Helmet for Road Safety.

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Cyberabad Traffic Police Advise NTR and Ram Charan to Wear Helmet:

The Cyberabad Traffic Police used the opportunity to tinker with the RRR poster in order to drive home a Public Service Announcement. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Cyberabad Traffic Police put out a morphed image of the two superstars NTR and Ram Charan sporting a helmet. “Now it is perfect. Wear helmet. Be safe,” they tweeted.

However, the RRR Movie makers took this dig in stride. They responded, “Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing,” with a winking emoji. Fun fact: ‘RRR’ is a period film Back in the 1920s, the world’s first helmet was yet to be manufactured.

Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing 😉 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two Indian freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also play pivotal roles in the film. RRR Movie was scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, but it has been reported that makers are considering a delay due to Covid-19.