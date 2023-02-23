Magadheera Re-Release in Theatres on March 27, 2023

Advertisement

With the re-release trend continuing in Tollywood, fans will have another chance to watch their favorite actor’s impressive performance on the big screen. Now, it’s time for Ram Charan fans as Geetha Arts has announced that the Telugu film industry hit Magadheera Re-Release in theaters once again on the occasion of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s birthday, March 27, 2023.

Magadheera Re-Release Date Announced by Geetha Arts

RRR star Ram Charan got an industry hit with the second film in his career “Magadheera”. which was released in 2009, shattered all existing records, and became the first Telugu film to collect more than Rs 60 crore share at the worldwide box office. The success of ‘Magadheera’ gave confidence to director SS Rajamouli to think bigger and do films like Baahubali and now the global success ‘RRR’. Magadheera film starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, and MM Keeravaani composed the soundtrack for this landmark film. Magadheera movie is still present in the trade record’s discussion among movie lovers.

Watch Magadheera Telugu Full Movie Online:

The Magadheera re-release is a great opportunity for mega fans of the film to relive the magic of the original, and for new audiences to experience the film for the first time. As the actor Ram charan and director Rajamouli duo is now going to the international stage for the Oscars, this is going to be the biggest celebration for sure. The remastered version of the film promises to be even more visually stunning and emotionally impactful than the original.