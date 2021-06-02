Actor Vijay Deverakonda Tops Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man 2020 for the third time consecutively. Also, calling it a strange thing to receive the tag of being most desirable in times of social distancing, Vijay Deverakonda said, “It’s fun to be able to flaunt that I’m Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man.

However, being desirable in times of social distancing is strange-it’s become more about staying alive rather than staying desirable. I contemplated whether it is the right time to talk about desirability given the COVID-19 situation in India right now. But I feel that things are so gloomy and miserable right now, let’s give people something to smile about. The title gives people who love and admire me something to celebrate about. They feel happy to see someone they love to be recognized for something.”