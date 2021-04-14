Watch Uppena Full Length Movie Online in HD 1080 p Quality Streaming Now on Netflix with English Subtitles. Marking the debuts of Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, Buchi Babu Sana directorial received tremendous response at the box office to emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year so far. And ending the wait for many, Uppena Movie has finally made its way to the OTT platform on Wednesday (14-04-2021).
Uppena about the son of a fishing community falls for a village head’s daughter, but they face violent opposition from the girl’s doggedly old-fashioned father. Uppena Movie wins the hearts of movie lovers and its hard-hitting climax makes the film an impressive watch Uppena Full Length Movie Online in HD Quality Streaming Now on Netflix.
Uppena Movie Starring Panja Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Uppena hit the screens on February 14th, 2021. Uppena film was produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banners of respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.
Uppena Full Length Movie Online Streaming on Netflix
