Konda Polam Movie Review and Rating (3/5), Hit or Flop Talk

Konda Polam Movie Review: Konda Polam Movie Starring Panja Vaishnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Nasser, Sai Chand, Ravi Prakash, Hema, Mahesh Vitta, and others. Konda Polam Movie Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi, Rajeev Reddy. Check out Konda Polam Movie Review, Rating, Hit or Flop Talk.

Konda Polam Movie Story:

Kondapolam movie narrates the story of Ravindra Yadav (Panja Vaisshnav Tej) who is a responsible youth who struggles to make his profession in the field of IT. After testing his luck for four complete years, Ravindra Yadav heads back to his roots and decides to support his father (Sai Chand). The entire village suffers from drought and the people struggle hard to feed their cattle.

Ravindra’s father along with a bunch of the villagers decides to head for Kondapolam to save their cattle (sheep). The rest of Kondapolam is all about Ravi’s journey and his equation with Obulamma (Rakul Preet Singh). It is after this journey, Ravi gains confidence and settles well in his life. Watch Konda Polam know about the memorable journey of Ravindra Yadav.

Konda Polam Movie Review:

The KondaPolam film narrates the drastic situations, adventures, and survival in these extreme conditions. The characters are well designed but Director Krish Jagarlamudi failed to get the right needed emotional connect which is crucial. The songs are good and MM Keeravani adds life with his background score. The slow pace is the biggest barrier for the film. The KondaPolam film is shot in realistic locations and the performances are honest. Kondapolam is the story of a youngster who succeeds in life because of a memorable journey.

This journey teaches him some valuable lessons and gets him the needed confidence. The episodes with the tiger are shot badly and the graphic work is quite poor. The Rayalaseema drought issues are narrated well and a village attempts to save their cattle from these conditions and heads to Kondapolam. The first half of Kondapolam looks decent with an interesting interval block. The second half of the Kondapolam film looks flat and makes a boring watch. When there are no commercial ingredients, there should be a strong emotional drama that goes missing in Kondapolam. Kondapolam is inspired by a novel and is a different attempt.

Konda Polam Movie Verdict:

Overall, Kondapolam is an emotional tale of a youngster who succeeds in life because of a memorable journey. You may watch KondaPolam this weekend for its touching story, realistic backdrop, great performances by actors and writing, and overall technical finesse.

Konda Polam Movie Rating: 3/5.