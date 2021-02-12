Home MovieReviews Uppena Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk
Uppena Telugu Movie Starring Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi

By Theprimetalks

-

Uppena Movie released in theaters today (February 12, 2021) and gets positive talk from the movie lovers and critics. Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Uppena Telugu Movie Cast Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are in the lead roles while Vijay Sethupathi playing a crucial role. let’s see Uppena Movie Review, Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk.

Uppena Movie Story:

Rayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) is a village elder who is determined not to lose his dignity. His daughter Bebamma alias Sangeetha (Kriti Shetty) has been in love with Aasi (Vaisshnav Tej) since childhood. Rayanam knows that Aashi will turn around and tries to seduce Bebamma. With that, Aasi and Bebamma run away to Puri, Kolkata. But one-day Aasi hands over Bebamma to Rayanam. Why did Aasi stay away from Bebamma, whom she loved more than her life? How Bebamma reacted to Aasi. What kind of decision did Bebamma make after leaving Aasi. How did Rayanam react to this? The story of the surge film is the answer to the question of what is the reason for Rayanam to oppose love.

Uppena Movie Review and Rating:

Director Buchibabu narrates a love story as pure and beautiful as the pure sea air. Uppena is just a simple tale of love story between a rich girl and a poor boy. What makes the difference is the way the film is narrated and presented. The first half is completely youthful and romantic with colorful visuals. The second half of Uppena is emotional and narrates that love is more important than lust and $ex. The last 20 minutes of the film is the major USP and the conversation between the father and his daughter is an emotional treat. 

Uppena Movie Hit or Flop?:

Uppena Movie wins the hearts of movie lovers and its hard-hitting climax makes the film an impressive watch.

Uppena Movie Verdict: 

Overall, Uppena Movie showed Painfully that disability does not hinder the divinity of love.

Uppena Movie Rating – 3/5.

