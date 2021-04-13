Uppena​ Movie World Television Premiere on Star Maa

Uppena Movie was a sensational blockbuster that marked the debut of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Uppena Movie Released in Theaters on 12th February 2021 and raked up Rs 50 crore share at the world box office and emerged as the biggest film for newcomers.

Leading Telugu entertainment channel, Star Maa has acquired the Television rights of ‘Uppena’ and the world television premiere is scheduled for this Sunday (April 18th). It would be interesting to see what sort of TRP, the Uppena film would be reporting.

Uppena Movie Starring Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi play pivotal roles in the film and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers along with Sukumar Writings. Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is composing the music. Watch Uppena Movie World Television Premiere on Star Maaat 6 Pm on 18th April.