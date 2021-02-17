Krithi Shetty and Vaishnav Tej Starrer Uppena Movie Blockbuster Celebrations LIVE Streaming Online here. It is worth mentioning here that the Uppena film has already touched Rs 50 cr mark at the worldwide box office. The Uppena film is heading to become the highest-grossing film in Vaishnav Tej’s career. The makers of the Uppena movie have thanked the audience for their support towards the film.

The makers of the Uppena movie are looking forward to hold success meet celebrations. Mega Power Star Ram Charan will be the guest of honour at the Uppena Movie Blockbuster Celebrations event and will be held on February 17 @ 6 pm at the Margani Estates Ground V.L Puram, Rajahmundry. Check this out:

The Uppena film is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and It is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena Telugu Movie Cast Panja Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are in the lead roles while Vijay Sethupathi playing a crucial role. Keep watching this space for more updates.