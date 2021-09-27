Kondapolam Movie Trailer: Adventurous Journey Kondapolam

Advertisement

Watch Kondapolam Movie Trailer Released on First Frame Entertainments Starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, Nazar, Kota Srinivasa Rao. Kondapolam Telugu Movie is Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Music by M.M.Keeravaani. Produced by Y. Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under First Frame Entertainments Banner.

Advertisement

Kondapolam is a realistic attempt without any commercial ingredients. Mostly shot in the forests of Vikarabad, Kondapolam narrates the challenges faced by the families who depend on raising sheep in forests. Panja Vaisshnav Tej comes from a small village who fails to settle in Hyderabad and takes up the profession of his father. Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sai Chand, and Nazar will be seen in other important roles.

Watch Kondapolam Movie Trailer:

Kondapolam Movie trailer looks realistic but it is slow-paced. Rakul Preet Singh plays a village belly and the love interest of Panja Vaisshnav Tej.