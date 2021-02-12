Home Entertainment Uppena Full Movie Online Leaked for Free Download on Piracy Websites
By Theprimetalks

Uppena movie released in theatres today (February 12, 2021), has been garnering positive reviews from the audience and Uppena Full Movie Online Leaked for Free Download on Piracy Websites like Movierulz, TamilRockers, Filmywap, Telegram, and other piracy based websites, might affect the film’s collection at the box office. (Uppena Review)

Uppena Telugu Movie 2021 Featuring Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, the film revolves around the theme of honour killing. Rayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) is a village elder who is determined not to lose his dignity. His daughter Bebamma alias Sangeetha (Kriti Shetty) has been in love with Aasi (Panja Vaisshnav Tej) since childhood. Rayanam knows that Aashi will turn around and tries to seduce Bebamma.

With that, Aasi and Bebamma run away to Puri, Kolkata. But one-day Aasi hands over Bebamma to Rayanam. Why did Aasi stay away from Bebamma, whom she loved more than her life? How Bebamma reacted to Aasi. What kind of decision did Bebamma make after leaving Aasi. How did Rayanam react to this? The story of the surge film is the answer to the question of is the reason for Rayanam to oppose love.

Uppena Movie is just a simple tale of a love story between a rich girl and a poor boy. What makes the difference is the way the film is narrated and presented. Uppena Movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Produced by the Mythri Movie Makers banner. 

Disclaimer: We @theprimetalks.com advise our readers to Watch Uppena Full Movie only in theatres and official online Streaming services. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy. Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.

