Rakul Preet as Obulamma First Look Poster from KondaPolam

Advertisement

The First Look Poster of Rakul Preet as Obulamma from Kondapolam Movie was released on Monday, with a short video clip and a new poster. Rakul Preet Singh plays a shepherd named Obulamma in the film. Sharing Rakul Preet’s look on his Twitter handle, the film’s director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote: “Meet #OBULAMMA @RakulPreet – an exquisite witty brave shepherd girl with a soulful understanding of love, life & #KONDAPOLAM.”

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh also shared the look from Kondapolam on her social media handles and called it her “most loved character.” Her caption for the first look read, “Here she is #OBULAMMA – my most loved character, a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it.”

Meanwhile, the video glimpse of Rakul Preet as Obulamm features a romantic moment she shares with Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s character in the woods, with MM Keeravani’s music adding value to it.

Rakul Preet as Obulamma Promo:

KondaPolam Movie is Bankrolled by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner, the KondaPolam movie has cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, and Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy is the writer.