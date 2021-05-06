The RRR Movie Team Spreading Awareness to get COVID-19 Vaccine, Wear Face Masks, Save Lives and released a special video in which Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Director SS Rajamouli are seen appealing to Indians to come together and stop the spread of Covid-19. The video message was delivered in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi requests people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Taking everyone by surprise, Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt spoke in the Telugu language in the video while Jr NTR spoke in Kannada, Ram Charan in Tamil, SS Rajamouli in Malayalam and Ajay Devgn read out the message in Hindi.

In the video message, the RRR Movie team unite said, “The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly, and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in Covid-19 cases across the country. We united and successfully fought Covid-19 together last year. Once again, the time has come to unite and fight again. To fight against Covid-19, masks, and sanitizers are the biggest weapons.

Wear a face mask always, sanitize your hands and maintain social distancing when you are out in public. Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Staying at home is very important. Step out only if it’s very necessary. Take a pledge to wear a mask and get vaccinated for ourselves, for our family, for our friends, for our country. Jai Hind!”

