In a significant step, the Central government on Monday announced that COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18 Years Allowed From May 1. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time. “India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum,” he added.

Major points of the third phase of ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Covid-19 vaccination: