In a significant step, the Central government on Monday announced that COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18 Years Allowed From May 1. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
Prime Minister Modi said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time. “India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum,” he added.
COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18 Years Allowed From May 1
Major points of the third phase of ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Covid-19 vaccination:
- Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get the vaccine against Covid-19.
- Covid-19 Vaccine manufacturers incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.
- Covid Vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price.
- States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.
- Corona Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs, and populations above 45 years.