Google News Full Coverage feature has received an update with the ability to detect long-running news stories and is now being integrated into the Google Search app. Full Coverage has been one of the many highlight features of the Google News app.

What is Google’s Full Coverage Feature? Google’s Full Coverage uses artificial intelligence to connect related stories together in real-time. As the name implies, Google Full Coverage is designed to give users a complete look at how a story is being reported on from a variety of sources. It helps users follow the story as it progresses.

Now, Google is bringing the feature to the Search app, where it will appear as a “More news on…” button below the carousel of Google Search results when a user searches for a news topic.