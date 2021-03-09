Home Technology Google News Full Coverage feature now available in Google Search
Google News Full Coverage feature now available in Google Search

Get the full news story with Full Coverage in Google Search to detect long-running news stories

Google News Full Coverage feature has received an update with the ability to detect long-running news stories and is now being integrated into the Google Search app. Full Coverage has been one of the many highlight features of the Google News app.

What is Google’s Full Coverage Feature? Google’s Full Coverage uses artificial intelligence to connect related stories together in real-time. As the name implies, Google Full Coverage is designed to give users a complete look at how a story is being reported on from a variety of sources. It helps users follow the story as it progresses.

Now, Google is bringing the feature to the Search app, where it will appear as a “More news on…” button below the carousel of Google Search results when a user searches for a news topic.

The idea behind Full Coverage is to provide users with a collection of top news, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews, and more on a story that was developing at that moment. As mentioned earlier, Google is updating the technology to be able to detect long-running news stories that can span over days, such as the Super Bowl, too many weeks, or even months like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Coverage in Google Search is rolling out first to users in the USA, starting with support for English. The Google News Full Coverage will later roll out to more regions and support more languages.

