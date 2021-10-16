Advertisement

Google Search on mobile is now receiving an update that introduces continuous scrolling to Mobile search results. The feature is designed to make google search results more seamless and intuitive, allowing users to see more results past the first page for their search queries Previously on mobile, when searching for a query on Google, the app used to show one set of results on a page as a time.

While this is fine if you get what you needed from the first page, there were times when you wanted to look further into the results and for that, you would need to click to the next page of results.

Continuous Scrolling to Mobile Search Results:

With the Continuous Scrolling to Mobile Search Results update, Google will load the next page of results automatically when you reach the end of the current set of results. The process will be seamless, allowing you to search through more results before needing to click the “See more” button.

The feature is gradually rolling out for most English search results on mobile in the U.S. starting today and should roll out to more countries soon.