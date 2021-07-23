Google Updates New AdSense Code for Improving Ad Performance

Advertisement

Google has announced an updated version of the New AdSense Code that improves the ad performance of your website. I assume that means it performs better with the page experience update and core web vitals metrics. The New AdSense Code works for both Auto ads and ad units.

Google wrote in a blog post, “recently launched a new version of the AdSense code. The new AdSense code allows AdSense to trigger optimization features earlier, which can improve the performance of the ads on your site. The new ad code works for both Auto ads and ad units.” Here is what the new code looks like for both Auto ads and ad units.

What does the New AdSense code look like?

Auto ads code example:

<script async src=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js ?client=ca-pub-1234″ crossorigin=”anonymous” </script>

Ad unit code example:

<script async src=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js ?client=ca-pub-1234″ crossorigin=”anonymous” </script>

<ins class=”adsbygoogle”

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-1234”

data-ad-slot=“5678”

data-ad-format=”auto”

data-full-width-responsive=”true”></ins>

<script>

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

</script>

Google said you do not have to update the old code to the new code. Google said, "there's no requirement to replace the existing ad code on your site." "However, you're welcome to update your Google AdSense code if you want to take advantage of the new optimization features.". Google also said that you avoid having a mix of old and new ad codes on the same page. Does anyone test this to see if the new Adsense code type performs better with core web vitals?.