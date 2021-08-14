Google Introduced Google Adsense Full-Screen Inline Ads

Advertisement

Google launched a new ad format for the Google AdSense ad units named full-screen inline ads. Google Adsense Full-screen inline ads are full-screen banner ads that appear inline with your content as a user scrolls the page.

Google Said; Today, we're announcing the release of full-screen inline ads to all AdSense publishers. They appear below the fold in both Auto ads placements and responsive ad units. You don't need to take any action. If you have suitable ad placements, full-screen inline ads will automatically start to appear on your website.