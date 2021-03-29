Vakeel Saab Movie Trailer: Pawan Kalyan fight in justice for women



The much-anticipated Vakeel Saab Movie Trailer released on Monday. Sharing the Vakeel Saab trailer on Twitter, the film’s production company Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, “Ultimately Justice will win when you’ve the right person on your side.” The Vakeel Saab trailer finally brings three key female characters to the spotlight.

Pawan Kalyan Promising a powerful and gripping legal thriller, the Vakeel Saab Movie Trailer features excerpts from the courtroom where we see Pawan Kalyan representing the movie’s three female leads while Prakash Raj is seen as the opposing counsel. Different versions of an incident are presented by both sides.

Prakash Raj is seen presenting arguments that indulge in the character assassination of the three women and accusing them of harming the accused men, while Pawan Kalyan tries to prove otherwise. The two-minute and nine seconds long trailer also has action sequences where Pawan Kalyan is seen taking down some goons.

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Movie Trailer

Vakeel Saab Movie is Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the popular 2016 Bollywood thriller drama Pink. It will see actor-turned-politician Power Star Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will be reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang’s roles respectively. Shruti Haasan will be seen as Pawan Kalyan’s wife.

The Vakeel Saab film is bankrolled by producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Music is by SS Thaman, while PS Vinod is on board as the cinematographer. Prawin Pudi has been roped in for editing. The Vakeel Saab full movie is slated for theatrical release on April 6, 2021.