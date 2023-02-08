Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streaming platform shared the digital premiere date of the film on Netflix India South Twitter page.

Megastar Chiranjeevi‘s Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date announced officially by Netflix has will be available for streaming from February 27, while sharing a movie poster on Twitter. The tweet stated: “Mega Force Festival is right in front of you! Waltair Veerayya will be available on Netflix on February 27th, and we can’t wait.”

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can’t keep calm🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date is Out

Waltair Veerayya arrives on OTT more than a month after its initial release on January 13 during the Sankranti season and it recently completed a 25-day run in Telugu cinemas and provided a complete mass entertainment package to movie lovers.

Megastar Chiranjeeevi’s magnetic screen presence, Mass Raja Ravi Teja’s energetic and powerful performance along with a heavy dose of entertainment made Waltair Veerayya a heavy favorite among movie lovers.

Waltair Veerayya Movie is Directed by Bobby, the film’s music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) who gave a couple of solid numbers which became quick chartbusters. The film also starred Actresses Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Prakash Raj, Bobby Shima, and Rajendra Prasad in key roles and was Produced by Mytri Movie Makers.