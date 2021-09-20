Blitz Of Daniel Shekar: Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar

Advertisement

The makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak‘ shared the first glimpse of Rana Daggubati, who plays the role of Daniel Shekar in the film. Sharing Blitz Of Daniel Shekar’s glimpse, they wrote, ”Here you go, the #BLITZofDANIELSHEKAR is ignited. Presenting @RanaDaggubati as Daniel Shekar.” The mini-teaser gives a glimpse of Rana Daggubati’s character in Bheemla Nayak. Rana Daggubati hits the bullseye with his oora mass attitude and excellent dialogue delivery. He carries the right demeanor to play the challenging role in Bheemla Nayak.

Advertisement

A few suggestion shots of Pawan Kalyan are also included in the video but the main focus is on Rana Daggubati, who hits it out of the park with his menacing looks. SS Thaman’s background score is electrifying as well. It elevates the theme and the mood of the Blitz Of Daniel Shekar. “Hero”, Rana Daggubati yells towards the end of the video and that could be an indication of his character in the film.

Blitz Of Daniel Shekar:

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is directed by Sagar K Chandra. The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Nitya Menon as the heroines and Trivikram Srinivas is providing screenplay and dialogues. Bheemla Nayak’s film scheduled to hit the marquee on January 12, 2022, is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments.