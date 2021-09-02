Bheemla Nayak Title Song: Feel The Sound of Power Anthem

Advertisement

On the occasion of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak released the first single which happens to be the title number. Bheemla Nayak title song is a folk melody that is composed in a different style by S Thaman. Bheemla Nayak title song is not a massy number but it will impress the fans and it could offer a treat for his hardcore fans. Ramajogaiah Sastry’s lyrics stand out in the song and they are rhymed well.

The Bheemla Nayak title song bets on the characterization of Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak. S Thaman chose a unique way by shooting the promotional video in the jungle along with his team Ram Miriyala, Sri Krishna, and Prithvi Chandra. The visuals of Pawan Kalyan in Lungi bashing rowdy batch adds more power to the song. Just Feel The Sound Of Power Anthem that is full of energy from everyone associated to produce the vigorous number.

Bheemla Nayak is Directed by Saagar K Chandra and Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak has dialogues and a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas.