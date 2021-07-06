Advertisement

Actress Shruti Haasan Appointed as WWF India Brand Ambassador On World Zoonoses Day (06-07-2021) on Tuesday, actress Shruti Haasan emphasized the importance of the well-being of the planet. “Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honored and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important.

Shruti Haasan said, “I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades,”.

Shruti Haasan Appointed as WWF India Brand Ambassador:

World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India) has been committed to conserving the natural environment by working in critical regions. Sharing his thoughts, Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO, WWF India, said: “As we tackle the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic.”

“On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan Appointed as WWF India Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organization’s efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration, and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association,” he added.