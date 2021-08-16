Bheemla Nayak Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan looks ferocious as Bheemla Nayak

Advertisement

The much-awaited Bheemla Nayak Glimpse has been unveiled today on the occasion of Independence Day. By Going Bheemla Nayak Glimpse Pawan Kalyan wears a lungi and he is at his usual best in an action-packed role as Bheemla Nayak who takes on the men of a man called Jani. We hear a dialogue exchange between Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the last sequence, though their faces don’t visible.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan looks ferocious as Bheemla Nayak and the way he is revealed in the glimpse is no less than any introduction sequence in any high-budget entertainer. The background score gives us a rousing feeling and the cinematography is top-notch. The action leaves fans awestruck and raises the expectations of this film. On the whole, the first glimpse is powerful and splendid.

Bheemla Nayak Glimpse:

Saagar K Chandra is directing the film, while Naga Vamsi is bankrolling it under Sithara Entertainments. Trivikram Srinivas pens screenplay and dialogues for the movie releases for Sankranthi on January 12th.