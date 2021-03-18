Telangana Budget 2021 Highlights: Harish Rao presents Telangana budget

Telangana Budget 2021 Highlights: The Telangana State Finance Minister Harish Rao presented the Telangana Annual Budget in the Legislative Assembly. 2,30,825.96 crore for the financial year 2021-22, which was introduced in the budget on Thursday morning. Telangana has surpassed many other states in terms of progress.
Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana was at the forefront of development and the TRS government was fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The CM KCR said that with the guidance, the objectives are being completed within the stipulated time. He said the Telangana government had overcome the problems and challenges that arose last year due to the corona.
Telangana Budget 2021 Highlights:
- Total Budget – Rs 2,30,825.96 crore
- Revenue Estimation – Rs 1,69,383.44 crore
- Revenue Deficit – Rs 45, 509.60 crore
- GSDP Estimation – Rs 9,78, 373 crore
- Panchayat Raj, Rural Development – Rs 29,271 crore
- Agriculture – Rs 25,000 crore
- Irrigation – Rs 16,900 crore
- Rythu Bandhu – Rs 14,800 crore
- Farm Loan Waiver – Rs 5225 crore
- Construction of New Secretariat – Rs 610 crore
- Regional Ring Road – Rs 750 crore
- Rythu Bhima – Rs 1200 crore
- Aasara Pensions – Rs 11,728 crore
- BC Welfare – Rs 5522 crore
- Women & Child Welfare – Rs 1702 crore
- Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak – Rs 2750 crore
- Farm mechanization – Rs 1500 crore
- Double Bedroom Scheme – Rs 11,000 crore
- Free Drinking Water for Hyderabad – Rs 250 crore
- CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme – Rs 1000 crore
- Animal Husbandry – Rs 1730 crore
- Forest Department – Rs 1276 crore
- RTC – Rs 1500 crore
- Endowment Department – Rs 720 crore
- Information Technology – Rs 360 crore
- Musi River Beautification – Rs 200 crore
- Metro Rail Project – Rs 1000 crore.
In addition to the above, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has announced Rs 5 crore to each Assembly constituency under the Assembly Constituency Development Fund, and a budget of Rs 800 crore is allotted for this.