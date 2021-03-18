Telangana Budget 2021 Highlights: Harish Rao presents Telangana budget

Telangana Budget 2021 Highlights: The Telangana State Finance Minister Harish Rao presented the Telangana Annual Budget in the Legislative Assembly. 2,30,825.96 crore for the financial year 2021-22, which was introduced in the budget on Thursday morning. Telangana has surpassed many other states in terms of progress.

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana was at the forefront of development and the TRS government was fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The CM KCR said that with the guidance, the objectives are being completed within the stipulated time. He said the Telangana government had overcome the problems and challenges that arose last year due to the corona.

Total Budget – Rs 2,30,825.96 crore

Revenue Estimation – Rs 1,69,383.44 crore

Revenue Deficit – Rs 45, 509.60 crore

GSDP Estimation – Rs 9,78, 373 crore

Panchayat Raj, Rural Development – Rs 29,271 crore

Agriculture – Rs 25,000 crore

Irrigation – Rs 16,900 crore

Rythu Bandhu – Rs 14,800 crore

Farm Loan Waiver – Rs 5225 crore

Construction of New Secretariat – Rs 610 crore

Regional Ring Road – Rs 750 crore

Rythu Bhima – Rs 1200 crore

Aasara Pensions – Rs 11,728 crore

BC Welfare – Rs 5522 crore

Women & Child Welfare – Rs 1702 crore

Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak – Rs 2750 crore

Farm mechanization – Rs 1500 crore

Double Bedroom Scheme – Rs 11,000 crore

Free Drinking Water for Hyderabad – Rs 250 crore

CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme – Rs 1000 crore

Animal Husbandry – Rs 1730 crore

Forest Department – Rs 1276 crore

RTC – Rs 1500 crore

Endowment Department – Rs 720 crore

Information Technology – Rs 360 crore

Musi River Beautification – Rs 200 crore

Metro Rail Project – Rs 1000 crore.

In addition to the above, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has announced Rs 5 crore to each Assembly constituency under the Assembly Constituency Development Fund, and a budget of Rs 800 crore is allotted for this.