Sunday is Funday is Back on Tank Bund from Sept 26

The Sunday is Funday on Tank Bund, which was suspended last week on account of Ganesh idol immersions, is back this Sunday (26th September 2021). And this time, the immensely popular event is promising an even better taste of Telangana’s traditional folk arts apart from a fireworks show.

According to Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the attractions for Sunday is Funday on September 26, from 5 pm to 10 pm, would include a performance by the Telangana State Police Band, an orchestra presenting the best of Telugu songs, and the highlights of the evening – a firework show and performances of folk arts like Oggu Dolu, Gussadi, and Bonalu Kolatam. Apart from these, there would be the usual eateries, handlooms, and handicraft stalls, and also the free sapling distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The Sunday is Funday program began on September 12 with a performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army, arts and crafts stalls, display and sale by artisans from Shilparamam, and a laser show after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), who took the initiative for the traffic curbs on Sundays, suggested to Arvind Kumar that more kids-oriented activities should be started on Tank Bund.

Sunday is Funday on Tank Bund:

The Hyderabad City Police are implementing traffic restrictions along the route, apart from arranging for parking for visitors to the Tank Bund, which has recently been beautified and revamped with a number of public amenities.

