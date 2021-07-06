Gaddiannaram market to be shifted to batasingaram

Advertisement

The Gaddiannaram market to be shifted to the cargo logistics hub at BataSingaram on a temporary basis as the development of facilities at Koheda market was taking time, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Marketing department, including the Agricultural Marketing Research Wing, Niranjan Reddy said the research wing established with the help of Ernst & Young was the first such initiative in the country to help the farming community take up cultivation of crops based on the changing demands in the market.

The research wing would suggest crops which have demand at local, national and international level before the commencement of a season by analyzing the market demands and prices so that farmers could get returns on their produce. Based on the advisory from the research wing, the Agriculture and Marketing departments would educate farmers, the Minister said.