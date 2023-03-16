Best Places to Visit in Hyderabad: An Ultimate Travel Guide

Advertisement

Hyderabad, also known as the ‘City of Pearls’, is a fascinating blend of history, culture, and modernity. The city is a perfect example of how a metropolis can thrive with its unique and traditional roots. Hyderabad is located in the southern part of India and is the capital city of the state of Telangana. The city is a perfect blend of modernity and tradition, making it an ideal destination for tourists from all over the world. From ancient monuments and museums to parks, shopping malls, delicious biryani, iconic landmarks, rich history, and bustling markets.

Hyderabad is also a hub of information technology (IT) and other industries, making it an important economic center in India. Hyderabad has something for everyone. If you’re planning to visit Hyderabad, you’re in for a treat! There are plenty of places to explore in this beautiful city. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best places to visit in Hyderabad.

Best Places to Visit in Hyderabad:

1. Charminar – The Iconic Landmark of Hyderabad

Charminar is the iconic symbol of Hyderabad and is a must-visit for all tourists. It was built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutub Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. The Charminar has four minarets, and it is believed that the name Charminar comes from two Urdu words, “Char” meaning four, and “Minar” meaning tower. It is located in the heart of the old city and is surrounded by a bustling market. You can climb to the top of the Charminar and get a panoramic view of the city. Charminar is surrounded by a bustling market area, where you can shop for traditional bangles, pearls, and other souvenirs.

Location: Charminar Rd, Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002

Timings: 9 am – 5:30 pm

Entry fee: INR 5 per person for Indians, INR 100 per person for foreign nationals.

2. Golconda Fort – A Marvel of Architecture

Golconda Fort is another popular tourist places to visit in Hyderabad and is known for its stunning architecture. It was built in the 16th century by the Qutub Shahi dynasty and is located on a hilltop. The fort has several attractions such as the Fateh Darwaza, which is the main entrance to the fort, and the sound and light show that showcases the history of the fort. The fort also has several secret passages and tunnels that were used by the rulers of the fort to escape during war times.

Location: Khair Complex, Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500008.

Timings: 9 am – 5:30 pm

Entry fee:

INR 5 per person for Indians

INR 100 per person for foreign nationals

INR 130 per person for the Light and Sound Show.

3. Hussain Sagar Lake – A Picturesque Spot for Boating and Sightseeing

Hussain Sagar Lake is a man-made lake located in the heart of the city that connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It was built in 1562 by Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah and is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. The lake is a popular spot for boating and is surrounded by many gardens and parks. The Hussain Sagar Lake has a statue of Buddha in the middle, which is made of white granite and stands at a height of 18 meters. You can take a boat ride on the lake and enjoy the scenic view of the city.

Location: Tank Bund Rd, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500004

Timings: All days of the week; 1 pm – 9 pm

Entry fee: INR 10 (boating).

4. Ramoji Film City – A Cinematic Experience

Ramoji Film City is the world’s largest film studio complex and is a top tourist attraction in Hyderabad. The studio complex offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the movie-making process and has various entertainment options such as amusement parks, bird parks, and has been the location for many popular Bollywood and Tollywood movies. The studio has several sets, including a replica of the Mughal Gardens and the Hollywood sign. You can take a guided tour of the film city to see the various sets and learn about the filmmaking process. Ramoji Film City is the one of best tourist places to visit in Hyderabad.

Location: Abdullahpurmet, Vijayawada Highway, Hayathnagar Mandal, Hyderabad, Telangana, 501512.

Timings: 9 am – 5:30 pm.

5. Chowmahalla Palace – A Royal Legacy

Chowmahalla Palace is a magnificent palace complex that was the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The palace is known for its impressive architecture, stunning courtyards, and collections of antiques and artifacts. The palace also hosts various cultural events throughout the year.

6. Nehru Zoological Park – A Wildlife Adventure

Nehru Zoological Park is a must-visit place for animal lovers. The zoo is home to various species of animals and birds from around the world over 1500 animals, including tigers, lions, elephants, and many exotic species. The zoo also has a safari park, where you can take a ride and experience wildlife up close.

Location: NH 44, Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, Telangana 500064

Timings:

April – June: 8 am – 5:30 pm,

July – March: 8:30 am – 5 pm

Closed every Monday.

Entry fee:

20 INR per Adult, 15 INR per Child (below 12 yrs).

7. Salar Jung Museum – A Treasure Trove of Artifacts

The Salar Jung Museum is a must-visit place for history and art lovers. The museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, including paintings, sculptures, and manuscripts, dating back to the 1st century. The museum also has a library that has a collection of over 40,000 books and rare manuscripts. Salar Jung Museum is one of the largest museums in the country and houses a vast collection of art and artifacts from various parts of the world. The museum is known for its impressive collection of manuscripts, paintings, sculptures, and more.

Location: 9FCJ+J3X, Salar Jung Rd, near Minar Function Hall, Darulshifa, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002

Timings: 10 am – 5 pm & Closed every Friday and all public holidays.

Entry fee:

INR 10 for the general public

INR 150 for foreign citizens

Students with identity cards are given a 50% concession.

8. Birla Mandir – A Serene Place of Worship

Birla Mandir is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara who is also known as Lord Balaji, the temple is made entirely of white marble and is located on a hill called Naubat Pahad, which offers a panoramic view of the city. The temple is a popular tourist attraction and is visited by thousands of devotees every day. It is especially crowded during festivals like Diwali and Navratri. The serene atmosphere of the temple, coupled with its beautiful architecture, make it a must-visit temple destination for anyone visiting Hyderabad.

Location: south end of Hussain Sagar Lake, Naubat Pahad, Hyderabad

Timings: 7 am – 9 pm.

Entry fee: NA.

9. Taj Falaknuma Palace – Places to visit in Hyderabad

Taj Falaknuma Palace is known for its impressive architecture, stunning gardens, and luxurious amenities. It was designed by an Italian architect and is an excellent example of Nizam’s architectural style. The palace was used as a royal residence by the Nizam of Hyderabad and was later converted into a hotel. The palace has 60 rooms and suites, each with its own unique design and decor. The palace is also known for its grand ballroom, dining hall, and library, which houses a collection of rare books and manuscripts.

Today, the Taj Falaknuma Palace is a popular tourist attraction in Hyderabad and is visited by people from all over the world. It is also a popular wedding destination and has been host to many high-profile weddings and events.

Location: Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500053.

Timings: Saturday and Sunday – 4 PM to 5.30 PM.

10. Mecca Masjid – Largest Mosque Places to Visit in Hyderabad

Mecca Masjid is one of the oldest and largest mosques in the country. The mosque is known for its impressive architecture and is a must-visit destination for any history buff. Built in the 17th century, the mosque is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture, featuring intricate carvings, stunning arches, and a massive prayer hall that can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers.

Location: Charminar Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500002.

Timings: 4 am – 9:30 pm.

11. Lumbini Park

Lumbini Park is a public park located in the Hussain Sagar Lake area of Hyderabad. The park was named after Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal. The park was inaugurated in the year 1994 and covers an area of 7.5 acres. Lumbini Park is a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Hyderabad. The park offers a serene ambiance, breathtaking views, and plenty of recreational activities for visitors of all ages. The musical fountain show, boating, statue of Lord Buddha, and food court are some of the major attractions at the park. So, if you’re planning a trip to Hyderabad, be sure to add Lumbini Park to your itinerary of places to visit in Hyderabad.

Location: Opposite Secretariat New Gate, Khairatabad, Hyderabad.

Timings: Daily 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Entry fee: INR 20 (Adults), INR 10 (Children)

12. Qutub Shahi Tombs: A Majestic Heritage Site

Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad is a must-visit for anyone interested in history, art, or architecture. The site is a living example of the region’s rich cultural heritage and is an essential destination for anyone visiting the city. With its majestic tombs, intricate carvings, and impressive size, the Qutub Shahi Tombs are sure to leave visitors in awe and wonder. Apart from its historical significance, the Qutub Shahi Tombs offer visitors a chance to appreciate the exquisite architecture and art of the region. A site is a perfect place for photography enthusiasts and those who want to explore the ancient world.

Location: Ibrahim Bagh, Qutub Shahi Tombs, Hyderabad, Telangana 500008

Timings: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm

Entry fee: NA.

Other Best Places to Visit in Hyderabad include Snow World, Jalavihar Waterpark, NTR Gardens, Ocean Park, KBR National Park, Laad Bazaar, Moazzam Jahi Market, Taramati Baradari, Durgam Cheruvu, and more.