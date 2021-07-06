Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover Opened in Hyderabad, Telangana

Advertisement

The Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR, who declared the Balanagar flyover has named it the Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover. KTR also paid floral tributes to the former Defence Minister and Indian Independence activist. In a heartwarming gesture, to acknowledge the efforts by workers who build projects, the minister asked Shivamma, a worker, to formally inaugurate the flyover.

“Earlier there used to be traffic issues at this place. It is to address such issues that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is developing infrastructure under the Strategic Road Development Plan. In Kukatpally alone, works worth Rs 1,000 crore are being executed,” the Minister said.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover Opened in Hyderabad:

He mentioned that some projects in the northern part of the Hyderabad city had hit a roadblock as the Union government did not consider repeated requests by the State government pertaining to land acquisition. The 1.13-km six-lane two-way flyover was built under SRDP at a cost of Rs.387 crore. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion from the Kukatpally Y Junction towards Medchal Highway and Rajiv Rahadari.