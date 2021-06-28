Pv narasimha rao statue unveiled in necklace road in hyderabad

A 26-feet statue of PV Narasimha Rao has been unveiled at Necklace road in Hyderabad by governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister KCR on the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said that PV Narasimha Rao had left an imprint in every field he had served in both state and central level. “PV Narasimha Rao‘s financial reforms averted the financial crisis in the country which resulted due to the balance of payments imbalance and the land reforms introduced boy him set an example to other states.,” the CM KCR said.

PV Narasimha Rao Statue in Hyderabad: