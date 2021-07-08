Telangana govt websites goes offline from july 9 to 11

Advertisement

For 2 days, starting at 9 pm on July 9, all Telangana govt websites and online services will be taken offline. According to the state government, the Telangana State Data Centre (SDC) has planned a scheduled maintenance activity to install an upgraded power backup system. The Telangana Govt Websites and online services will be restored by 9 pm on July 11.

According to a press statement from the Department of IT, the new upgraded UPS (uninterruptible power supply) installation has become the need of the hour to ensure the services are continued without any interruption to the Government of Telangana and the Public in the long run. “The existing UPS at the Telangana State Data Centre has become aged and the present power backup mechanism is unable to sustain for a long period during the power failures/fluctuations,” the statement read.

Telangana Govt Websites to go Offline from July 9 to 11:

Telangana State Data Centre (SDC) located at TSIIC Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad was built in 2010 and went live in 2011.