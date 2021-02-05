CM KCR to lay foundation stone for LI schemes at Nellikallu on Feb 10

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for Nellikallu and other lift irrigation schemes (LISs) at Nellikallu on February 10. The construction of around nine irrigation projects, including Nellikallu LIS, will be taken up at Rs 3,000 crore. He will also address a public meeting at Haliya.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the elected representatives of erstwhile Nalgonda district at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and discussed the irrigation facilities. He assured them to expedite the construction of Nellikallu and other LISs which will benefit Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Kodada and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and other elected representatives from the erstwhile Nalgonda district participated in the meeting.

