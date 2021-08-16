KCR Launches Dalit Bandhu Scheme at Huzurabad:

Advertisement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday launched the ‘Dalit Bandhu scheme’ at Salapalli village in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency in Karimnagar district. KCR launched Dalit Bandhu Scheme on a pilot basis by handing over certificates to a few beneficiaries sanctioning financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each. Ahead of the formal launch ceremony, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party leaders and workers had put up posters and flex boards praising KCR as a Dalit ally.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched by KCR at a public meeting attended by a huge crowd. As part of the state government’s Dalit empowerment initiative, KCR has sanctioned a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the flagship scheme. Telangana State Finance Minister Harish Rao said 20,000 Dalit families would be included in the scheme from the Huzurabad constituency.

Through the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government aims to enable entrepreneurship among Dalits through a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. It is the biggest cash transfer scheme in the country. Opposition parties have alleged that only TRS activists are being preferred in the selection of beneficiaries for the scheme.