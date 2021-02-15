Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 fame Divi Vadthya’s Kisko Pata Hein Video Song released by Spark World and creating a buzz on social media. Divi Vadthya has a huge fan following on social media and she throbbed many hearts with her elegant looks in the Bigg Boss show. Divi Vadthya became very busy with shootings after the Bigg Boss show.

Now, Kisko Pata Hein Video Song released in which Divi grabbed the attention of netizens with her beautiful looks. India’s first song using Unreal Engine Technology, Kisko Pata Hein video song features Divi Vadthya, Giridhar, Dhanraj, Shrihan, and Praveen in leading roles.

Divi Vadthya’s Kisko Pata Hein Music composed by Sai Karthik and Spoorthi Jithender has sung the song. Ramjogayya Sastry penned the lyrics to the song.