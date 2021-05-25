Cab Stories Trailer: Witness the true colors of love & greed

Cab Stories Trailer Starring Divi Vadthya, Shihan, Dhanraj, Giridhar, Praveen, Siri, and Nandini in lead roles. the Cab Stories is directed by KVN Rajesh and produced by S Krishna. Cab Stories official trailer is intriguing and gripping and it increases interest in the project.

Cab Stories is about the thrilling journey of four different people. A pouch containing expensive things goes missing and a rowdy batch is in search of it. Apparently, the pouch is now with Divi Vadthya. Everybody appears to be a cheat including Divi Vadthya, her boyfriend Srihan, a police constable Dhanraj and others.

To witness the true colors of love and greed, one needs to wait till the 28th of this month, as the Cab Stories film premiers on Spark OTT on the date.