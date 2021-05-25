Cab Stories Trailer: Witness the true colors of love & greed

Cab Stories Trailer Starring Divi Vadthya, Shihan, Dhanraj, Giridhar, Praveen, Siri, and Nandini in lead roles. the Cab Stories is directed by KVN Rajesh and produced by S Krishna. Cab Stories official trailer is intriguing and gripping and it increases interest in the project.
Cab Stories is about the thrilling journey of four different people. A pouch containing expensive things goes missing and a rowdy batch is in search of it. Apparently, the pouch is now with Divi Vadthya. Everybody appears to be a cheat including Divi Vadthya, her boyfriend Srihan, a police constable Dhanraj and others.
Watch Cab Stories Trailer:
To witness the true colors of love and greed, one needs to wait till the 28th of this month, as the Cab Stories film premiers on Spark OTT on the date.