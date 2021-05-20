Cab Stories Teaser Starring Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Fame Divi Vadthya, Siri, Nandini, Shrihan, Dhanraj, Praveen, Giridhar, and others. The Cab Stories is Directed by K V N Rajesh and produced by S Krishna under Imagespark Entertainment Banner. Sujatha Siddharth handles the director of photography. music composed by Sai Kartheek, and Tammiraju does the editing. Cab Stories release on Spark OTT from May 28th.

Cab Stories teaser opens with actor Sunil’s voice-over and He narrates the story of four people who board a cab. “It is not a story which is going to happen. It is a journey that is already done!. Stay tuned to know the turns and the speed breakers in this journey,” says the voice-over by Sunil. The Cab Stories official teaser shows a glimpse of the characters but their backstories may have been reserved for the Cab Stories trailer will be released on May 25.

Watch Cab Stories Teaser:

Cab Stories World Digital Premiere on 28th May only on Spark OTT.