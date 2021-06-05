Divi Vadthya Saree Photos Looks Captivating

Divi Vadthya Saree Photos: Bigg Boss Season 4 fame Divi Vadthya is now one of the most talked-about actresses in the Telugu Film Industry. Recently, Divi Vadthya Tops Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman on TV of 2020 and made the fans collectively salivated over her all over again with her latest pictures in saree.

Divi Vadthya shared a few pictures on Instagram where she draped a yellow and red mixed color saree, She Wrote: Inti gadapaku pasupu kumkumalu andham…. Alaage telugu ammayiki cheerakattu andham… Em antaaru..?, Divi looking like a symbol of tradition and Indian culture. The pictures show Divi Vadthya posing relaxedly on a retro-style wooden swing.

Actress Divi Vadthya Saree Photos: