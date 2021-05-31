Aspiring Actress Divi Vadthya Tops Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020 List. The actress Divi Vadthya is thrilled with the honor and she said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect Hyderabad Times to ring me up to tell me I’m the most desirable woman on TV. It’s surreal and I can’t believe that it’s happened.”

Divi Vadthya went on to say that more than her beauty, she thinks people admire her character. “I’d like to think of myself as a beauty with brains. Beauty can change with time but your intelligence stays with you and I’ve always tried to make an effort to be more knowledgeable,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divi Vadthya (@actordivi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divi Vadthya (@actordivi)

It seems Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has changed the life of Divi Vadthya forever. It was on this reality show that she bagged the role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with director Mohan Raja. Even as she waits to shoot for the big-ticket film later this year. After reality TV, the silver screen beckons her. Divi Vadthya will next be seen in ‘Lambasingi’ and a web series. Divi Vadthya was last seen in Cab Stories which streaming on Spark OTT.