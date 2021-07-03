Advertisement

Divi Vadthya has been busy with a host of assignments. She was recently seen in a thriller titled ‘Cab Stories‘. And now, the tall beauty has headlined a music video titled ‘Silaka Mukku Dana‘ It is often said that the sound of Telangana’s beating heart is in its folk music. Full of unrestrained joy and free-spirited tunes, it tells the story of a people who live life with an open heart and a friendly smile. the Song Brought out by Nivriti Vibes, the Telangana folk number is catchy.

Silaka Mukku Dana Lyrics Written by Kasarala Shyam, the song has been rendered by Harika Narayan. Composed by Madeen SK, the foot-tapping number features Divi Vadthya’s easy and graceful dance moves. With her expressions and terrific attitude, Divi Vadthya has taken the song to the next level, thanks in no small measure to Sekhar Master, the talented choreographer.

Watch Silaka Mukku Dana Video Song:

It’s expected that ‘Silaka Mukku Dana‘ will be the music video of the season. With the cinematography by Mantra Shiva, its editing is by Uday. Costumes are by Madhu and Anu and Greeshma are its assistant choreographers.