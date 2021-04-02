Wild Dog Movie Review and Rating [3/5] Hit or Flop Talk

Wild Dog is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon released in theatres on April 2. Wild Dog Movie Review and Ratings get a positive talk from the public and critics alike. Wild Dog Movie Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza. the film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. The Wild Dog film includes many terrorist incidents that happened in India, including the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. Let’s See Wild Dog Movie Review, Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk:

Wild Dog Movie Story:

Wild Dog about Vijay Varma (Akkineni Nagarjuna) is a suspended NIA officer who is brought back to take up a special mission of nabbing the terrorist who planned bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in Hyderabad. Vijay Varma takes up the mission and even traces the terrorists. But things are not that easy as the connection gets established in Nepal. So, how an Indian officer goes to Nepal and nabs the terrorist is the story of Wild Dog.

The Wild Dog film is based on a real-life story based on terrorist attacks that happened in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna himself looks extremely fit as the NIA officer and does well in all the action episodes. His character has been showcased in a realistic manner and Nagarjuna does quite well in this setup. The actors who play Nagarjuna’s assistants are quite Impressive and also look perfect in their roles.

Ali Reza gets a meaty role and he has done well as the commando. Sayami Kher enters the scene in the second half and is good in her action-packed role. The second half is where the action picks up and all the thrills showcased during this time were impressive. Especially the thrills that are showcased during the climax when Nagarjuna crosses the border look good. The action scenes in the second half have been choreographed well. On the whole Wild Dog Movie Review; the dull first half and the second half have good thrills.

Wild Dog Movie Verdict:

Overall, Wild Dog A Watchable action thriller drama that has an interesting premise, finding the kingpin of the attack and getting him to India.