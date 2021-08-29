Bangarraju Movie First Look Poster: The Devil is Back

Advertisement

Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, August 29. On this special day, Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter to Release Bangarraju Movie First Look Poster. Sharing the post, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love (sic).”.

Bangarraju Movie First Look Poster:

King Nagarjuna is as dashing as Bangarraju in traditional Telugu attire with spectacles. The Bangarraju movie poster is imprinted with a text, ” The Devil is Back”. The Movie team tweeted that the Devil is Back to steal the hearts. Well, the shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace.

Bangarraju movie is Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju is tipped to be a prequel to Nagarjuna’s 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film will be produced under Nagarjuna’s home banner, Annapurna Studios. Anup Rubens will compose music for the film.